Firefighters rush to scene of car fire and close one lane on A14 in Northamptonshire
The fire service believe that the fire was caused by an electrical fault
Fire crews from Raunds and Thrapston rushed to the scene of a car fire on the A14 this morning (June 1).
The vehicle fire took place at around 9.45am between junctions 12 and 13 on the A14 eastbound.
Firefighters, upon arrival, found a car parked on the grass verge with a fire alight in the dashboard. They used a hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.
The Highways Agency also attended the fire to close one lane of the A14 and implement a reduced speed limit around the blaze, whilst fire crews dealt with the incident.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: "It is believed the fire was caused by an electrical fault. The incident was handed over to the Highways Agency to arrange recovery of the vehicle at 10.54am."