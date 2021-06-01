Firefighters rush to scene of car fire and close one lane on A14 in Northamptonshire

Fire crews from Raunds and Thrapston rushed to the scene of a car fire on the A14 this morning (June 1).

The vehicle fire took place at around 9.45am between junctions 12 and 13 on the A14 eastbound.

Firefighters, upon arrival, found a car parked on the grass verge with a fire alight in the dashboard. They used a hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

Fire crews used a hose pipe to put out the car fire.

The Highways Agency also attended the fire to close one lane of the A14 and implement a reduced speed limit around the blaze, whilst fire crews dealt with the incident.