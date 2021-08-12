Firefighters rush to road in Northampton to extinguish car blaze
The fire is believed to have started due to an electrical fault
A fire crew was called to a road in Northampton yesterday (August 11) to find a car ablaze.
Firefighters from The Mounts rushed to Whilton Road at 4.15pm to the scene of a Mercedes C class car in flames.
A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue service said: "They deployed one breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to douse the flames and continued to damp down the vehicle with the jet, using a thermal imaging camera to monitor any hotspots.
"The fire is believed to be accidental due to an electrical fault but the car was severely damaged during the incident."
Firefighters left the scene just over one hour later at 5.22pm.
Anyone who witnesses a fire must call the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service on 999 immediately.