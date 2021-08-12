Firefighters rush to road in Northampton to extinguish car blaze

A fire crew was called to a road in Northampton yesterday (August 11) to find a car ablaze.

Firefighters from The Mounts rushed to Whilton Road at 4.15pm to the scene of a Mercedes C class car in flames.

A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue service said: "They deployed one breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to douse the flames and continued to damp down the vehicle with the jet, using a thermal imaging camera to monitor any hotspots.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire using breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.

"The fire is believed to be accidental due to an electrical fault but the car was severely damaged during the incident."

Firefighters left the scene just over one hour later at 5.22pm.