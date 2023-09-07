Firefighters rescued van driver from a ditch following crash on A5 in Northamptonshire

A 999 call was made shortly after 12.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) to reports of a road traffic collision on the A5 outside the Heart of the Shires shopping village involving a HGV and a ‘box’ van.

A crash that closed a busy route through Northamptonshire involved a lorry and a van, police have now confirmed.

A 999 call was made shortly after 12.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) to reports of a road traffic collision on the A5 outside the Heart of the Shires shopping village involving a HGV and a ‘box’ van.

The busy stretch of road – which runs Kilsby and Weddon – was closed by emergency services, causing long delays. The van driver had to be released by fire crews as he was trapped after his vehicle went into a ditch.

