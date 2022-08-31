Firefighters rescue woman from Range Rover Evoque after collision with lorry on busy Northampton roundabout
Fire crews cut roof off the woman’s car
Firefighters rescued a woman by cutting off the roof of her Range Rover Evoque after she was in collision with a lorry on a busy Northampton roundabout.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called around 2.30pm yesterday (August 30) to reports of a road traffic collision on the roundabout junction of Mereway and Towcester Road.
A NFRS spokesman said: "The scene was close to the fire station at Mereway, and crews were quickly on scene to discover that a car, a Range Rover Evoque, had been in a collision with a HGV and that a woman was trapped in the car.
"Northamptonshire Police closed the roundabout in order to allow our fire crews to safely remove the roof of the car using hydraulic cutting equipment. A woman was rescued from the Range Rover and assessed by paramedics before being taken to hospital.
"Four appliances attended from Northamptonshire Fire, with crews leaving the scene shortly after 4pm."