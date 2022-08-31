Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters rescued a woman by cutting off the roof of her Range Rover Evoque after she was in collision with a lorry on a busy Northampton roundabout.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called around 2.30pm yesterday (August 30) to reports of a road traffic collision on the roundabout junction of Mereway and Towcester Road.

A NFRS spokesman said: "The scene was close to the fire station at Mereway, and crews were quickly on scene to discover that a car, a Range Rover Evoque, had been in a collision with a HGV and that a woman was trapped in the car.

The incident happened on Mereway Roundabout at 2.30pm on Tuesday (August 30)

"Northamptonshire Police closed the roundabout in order to allow our fire crews to safely remove the roof of the car using hydraulic cutting equipment. A woman was rescued from the Range Rover and assessed by paramedics before being taken to hospital.