Firefighters rescue trapped woman from 'fully alight' flat blaze in Northampton
The first floor of the flat block was “fully alight”, according to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters rescued a trapped woman from a flat fire in Northampton earlier today (Thursday August 25).
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called just after midday to reports of a fire in Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe.
Three fire engines were immediately called to the scene and upon arrival crews found the first floor of a flat was fully alight with reports that a woman was still inside, an NFRS spokesman said.
Four firefighters using breathing apparatus were deployed and helped to rescue one person from the flat, before administering first aid when they were out of the building and eventually leaving her in the hands of paramedics when they arrived on scene.
Crews then used two hose reel jets to tackle the flames and control the spread of the blaze before eventually dousing it.
NFRS remains at the scene and is working with Northamptonshire Police to try and determine a cause.