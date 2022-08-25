Firefighters rescue trapped woman from 'fully alight' flat blaze in Northampton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters rescued a trapped woman from a flat fire in Northampton earlier today (Thursday August 25).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called just after midday to reports of a fire in Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe.

Three fire engines were immediately called to the scene and upon arrival crews found the first floor of a flat was fully alight with reports that a woman was still inside, an NFRS spokesman said.

Three fire crews were called to the blaze in Newnham Road at midday on Thursday (August 25)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four firefighters using breathing apparatus were deployed and helped to rescue one person from the flat, before administering first aid when they were out of the building and eventually leaving her in the hands of paramedics when they arrived on scene.

Crews then used two hose reel jets to tackle the flames and control the spread of the blaze before eventually dousing it.