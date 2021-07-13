Firefighters cut trapped man and woman out of their car following smash in Kingsthorpe
The couple were left in the care of paramedics after they were cut out of their car
A man and a woman had to be cut out of their car after a collision involving their vehicle and a van in Kingsthorpe.
Emergency services rushed to Welford Road near the Texaco pertrol station at around 6.42pm last night (July 12) with police already on the scene by the time fire crews from The Mounts and Mereway arrived shortly afterwards.
A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A man had already managed to exit the van prior to the fire service arriving, but a man and a woman were both trapped within the car.
"After fire crews helped to administer some first aid, police then closed the road while firefighters successfully removed the roof of the car using hydraulic cutting tools and small gear. The man and woman were then assisted out of the vehicles and left in the care of EMAS paramedics."
Fire crews also used environmental granules to stem a diesel leak from one of the vehicles before leaving the scene of the road traffic collision at around 8pm.