Firefighters called to van fire at Daventry petrol station

The blaze was in the engine bay and driver’s compartment

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:27 BST

Firefighters were called to a van fire at a Daventry petrol station.

The incident happened this morning (Wednesday, April 19) at the Shell garage on the corner of London Road and Western Avenue.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a van on fire at a service station on London Road in Daventry earlier today.

The van fire in Daventry. Photo: James Tomalin.The van fire in Daventry. Photo: James Tomalin.
“A crew from Daventry Fire Station arrived at the scene just before 8.45am and immediately set about extinguishing the fire, which was in the engine bay and driver’s compartment.

“Crews deployed breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to douse the flames and used thermal imaging cameras to make sure the car was at a safe temperature before making the scene safe.

“It was determined that the fire had started accidentally, and crews left the scene shortly before 9.45am,” he added.

