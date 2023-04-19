Firefighters were called to a van fire at a Daventry petrol station.

The incident happened this morning (Wednesday, April 19) at the Shell garage on the corner of London Road and Western Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a van on fire at a service station on London Road in Daventry earlier today.

The van fire in Daventry. Photo: James Tomalin.

“A crew from Daventry Fire Station arrived at the scene just before 8.45am and immediately set about extinguishing the fire, which was in the engine bay and driver’s compartment.

“Crews deployed breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to douse the flames and used thermal imaging cameras to make sure the car was at a safe temperature before making the scene safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad