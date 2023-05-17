Firefighters called to shed fire where gas cylinders are present in Northamptonshire village

Firefighters have been called to a shed fire where gas cylinders are present in a Northamptonshire village.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Servi ce was called at around 2.50pm today (Wednesday May 17) to High Street in Whittlebury where are shed is alight.

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

NFRS tweeted: "We are currently dealing with an incident at High Street in Whittlebury, which has led to the road being closed.

“We have two appliances on scene along with two others from @Bucksfire tackling a shed fire where there are gas cylinders present.

"To ensure the incident is dealt with safely, the road has been shut, a cordon put in place & a number of properties have been evacuated.

“It is expected that the road will remain closed for at least another couple of hours and members of the public are urged to avoid the area.”