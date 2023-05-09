Firefighters called to rescue three people stuck in a lift at The Range in Northampton

Firefighters were called to rescue three people who were stuck in a lift at The Range in Northampton.

Emergency services were called to the Towcester Road store at 12.10pm today (Tuesday May 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fire service spokeswoman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to assist three people who were stuck in the lift.

Firefighters were called to The Range in Towcester Road as three people were stuck in a lift.