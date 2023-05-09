News you can trust since 1931
Firefighters called to rescue three people stuck in a lift at The Range in Northampton

A crew was on scene for 40 minutes

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th May 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:52 BST

Firefighters were called to rescue three people who were stuck in a lift at The Range in Northampton.

Emergency services were called to the Towcester Road store at 12.10pm today (Tuesday May 9).

A fire service spokeswoman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to assist three people who were stuck in the lift.

Firefighters were called to The Range in Towcester Road as three people were stuck in a lift.Firefighters were called to The Range in Towcester Road as three people were stuck in a lift.
"The crew assisted staff in gaining entry to the lift and in ensuring the wellbeing of those individuals who were stuck.”

