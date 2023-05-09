Firefighters called to rescue three people stuck in a lift at The Range in Northampton
A crew was on scene for 40 minutes
Firefighters were called to rescue three people who were stuck in a lift at The Range in Northampton.
Emergency services were called to the Towcester Road store at 12.10pm today (Tuesday May 9).
A fire service spokeswoman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to assist three people who were stuck in the lift.
"The crew assisted staff in gaining entry to the lift and in ensuring the wellbeing of those individuals who were stuck.”