Firefighters in Northampton responded to a blaze caused by disposable barbecues used in an open, public space.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service firefighters were called to Duston Mill on Sunday (July 10) after disposable barbecues were discarded.

A large section of grass shrubbery has to be extinguished.

The fire at Duston Mill was caused by disposable barbecues.

A fire service spokesman said: “Crews from Mounts and Mereway were called yesterday afternoon (July 10) to a fire at Duston Mill, Northampton.

“Approx 150m x 50m of grass shrubbery were extinguished by firefighters using sprayers and a beater.

“Fire was caused by discarded disposable barbecues.

“In this weather, we would ask you to maybe think again about having barbecues in public areas, parks and countryside. Maybe take a picnic instead?

“If you use a disposable barbecue please make sure they are on hard flat surfaces such as bricks or concrete. (Not picnic tables, grass or other combustible materials). Never leave them unattended and make sure they are out and thoroughly cooled before disposal using sand and water if possible.”

The service issued a warning ahead of the weekend to urge people to keep barbecues away from bushes, hedges and fences.

The warning also covered open water swimming, disposing of smoking material, placement of mirrors and glass.

These warnings are echoed once again as the warmer weather appears to be here to stay as forecasters predict temperature could reach 40°C by the weekend.