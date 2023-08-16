Firefighters called to Northampton home after chip pan left unattended
Firefighters were called to a Northampton home after a chip pan caught fire while left unattended.
The incident happened in Vicarage Lane on Monday (August 14) at around 6.20pm.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue service said: “On entering the property, two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus found a chip pan alight. They used dry powder to extinguish the flames and when safe, moved the pan outside of the property.
"Working smoke alarms were fitted so the residents were alerted to the fire.”
Crews left the house around 20 minutes later after providing fire safety advice.
The fire service tweeted after the incident warning about the dangers of cooking oil. The Tweet said: “If oil starts to smoke – it’s too hot, turn off the heat and leave it to cool. Never leave unattended while in use.”