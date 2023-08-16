Firefighters called to Northampton home after chip pan left unattended

Firefighters were called to a Northampton home after a chip pan caught fire while left unattended.

The incident happened in Vicarage Lane on Monday (August 14) at around 6.20pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue service said: “On entering the property, two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus found a chip pan alight. They used dry powder to extinguish the flames and when safe, moved the pan outside of the property.

Firefighters were called to a Northampton home just after 6pm on Monday (August 14) to reports of a chip pan fire.

"Working smoke alarms were fitted so the residents were alerted to the fire.”

Crews left the house around 20 minutes later after providing fire safety advice.