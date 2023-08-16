News you can trust since 1931
Firefighters called to Northampton home after chip pan left unattended

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 09:41 BST

Firefighters were called to a Northampton home after a chip pan caught fire while left unattended.

The incident happened in Vicarage Lane on Monday (August 14) at around 6.20pm.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue service said: “On entering the property, two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus found a chip pan alight. They used dry powder to extinguish the flames and when safe, moved the pan outside of the property.

Firefighters were called to a Northampton home just after 6pm on Monday (August 14) to reports of a chip pan fire.
"Working smoke alarms were fitted so the residents were alerted to the fire.”

Crews left the house around 20 minutes later after providing fire safety advice.

The fire service tweeted after the incident warning about the dangers of cooking oil. The Tweet said: “If oil starts to smoke – it’s too hot, turn off the heat and leave it to cool. Never leave unattended while in use.”