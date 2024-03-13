Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters were called to Northampton town centre to deal with a chip fryer fire.

The incident was reported just after midday today (Wednesday March 13).

When crews arrived at Bradshaw Street, the ground floor of the building was well alight, according to the fire service.

Drapery and Sheep Street are closed this afternoon (March 13) as firefighters deal with an incident.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 12.07 to reports of a fire in a commercial premise on Bradshaw Street, Northampton.

“Two crews from Mereway and The Mounts attended the incident and when they arrived, they found a chip fryer on the ground floor of the building well alight.

“Firefighters extinguished the blaze, left the scene, and returned to their stations at 13:09.

The spokesman said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Sheep Street and Drapery were closed for a period of time, which affected Stagecoach buses. Buses were re-routed while the incident was ongoing.