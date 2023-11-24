News you can trust since 1931
Firefighters called to business in Wellingborough Road, Northampton following ground floor blaze

Three crews were called to the scene
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:04 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 11:04 GMT
Firefighters were called to a business in Northampton after a ground floor blaze engulfed part of the building.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) crews were called to Wellingborough Road, near Abington Square at around 7.10pm on Thursday (November 23).

A NFRS spokeswoman said: “Three crews were mobilised to the scene and found smoke issuing from the building.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service firefighters were called to a fire in Wellingborough Road.Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service firefighters were called to a fire in Wellingborough Road.
"Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and the ultra-high pressure hose to tackle the flames and extinguish the fire which is believed to have started on the ground floor.

“Crews checked the first floor for fire spread and used the thermal imaging camera to ensure that the there were no hotspots.

"Firefighters remained at the scene until around 9.30pm monitoring temperatures. They revisited the premises overnight to check for any further hotspots and will return this morning to carry out an after fire inspection.”

The spokeswoman added that the cause is believed to be accidental.

