Firefighters called to blaze at unit on Northampton industrial estate

Emergency services were on scene for around four hours
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:59 GMT
Firefighters were called to a Northampton industrial estate following reports of a blaze.

The fire happened in North Portway Close on Round Spinney Industrial Estate on Friday (February 2).

Firefighters were on scene for around four hours and thankfully no injuries were reported.

The fire happened in North Portway Close on Round Spinney Industrial Estate.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 6.20pm on Friday to reports of a fire at North Portway Close, Northampton.

“Five pumps from NFRS, and an aerial appliance from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service attended at the peak of the blaze.

“Firefighters used eight sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras to put out the fire.

“There were no reported injuries, and all crews had left the scene by 10.17pm.”

An inspection was carried out on Saturday (February 3) and investigators believe the cause to be accidental.

Roads in the area were closed while the incident was dealt with.

