Firefighters called to barn fire in Northamptonshire village in early hours

A fire has taken hold of a barn in a Northamptonshire village.

Firefighters were called to Middleton Cheney just after midnight today (Wednesday May 17).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) tweeted just after midnight: “Residents in Middleton Cheney and the surrounding villages of Overthorpe and Walkworth are advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to a large smoke plume following a barn fire.”

A barn was on fire in a Northamptonshire village.

NFRS has been contacted for further comment on the incident.