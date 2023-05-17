Firefighters called to barn fire in Northamptonshire village in early hours
Residents are advised to keep windows and doors shut
A fire has taken hold of a barn in a Northamptonshire village.
Firefighters were called to Middleton Cheney just after midnight today (Wednesday May 17).
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) tweeted just after midnight: “Residents in Middleton Cheney and the surrounding villages of Overthorpe and Walkworth are advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to a large smoke plume following a barn fire.”
NFRS has been contacted for further comment on the incident.
More to follow.