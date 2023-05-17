News you can trust since 1931
Firefighters called to barn fire in Northamptonshire village in early hours

Residents are advised to keep windows and doors shut

By Carly Odell
Published 17th May 2023, 08:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 08:52 BST

A fire has taken hold of a barn in a Northamptonshire village.

Firefighters were called to Middleton Cheney just after midnight today (Wednesday May 17).

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) tweeted just after midnight: “Residents in Middleton Cheney and the surrounding villages of Overthorpe and Walkworth are advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to a large smoke plume following a barn fire.”

A barn was on fire in a Northamptonshire village.
NFRS has been contacted for further comment on the incident.

More to follow.

