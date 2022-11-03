Firefighters were called to a car fire in Greyfriars in the early hours of Wednesday morning (November 2).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to the scene of the blaze shortly before 6am on Wednesday, November 2 after receiving reports from members of the public about the incident.

A spokesman for NFRS said: “The crew from Moulton used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames and once the fire was out, monitored temperatures using a thermal imaging camera to ensure it was safe.

A fire crew from Moulton was called to the car fire at Greyfriars.

“It is believed the fire started accidentally.”

The fire crew deployed from Moulton left the scene just before 7.30am.

An eyewitness reported seeing an ambulance at the scene of the blaze but it is not at present clear if anyone was harmed in the car fire.