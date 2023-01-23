Police and firefighters have launched an investigation into a suspected arson after being called to a van fire in Duston.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were deployed to Oakleigh Drive to deal with the vehicle fire at around 7.15am on Friday, January 20. Police officers were also at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The vehicle was a white Volkswagen Transporter van, which is believed to have been deliberately set on fire. Officers from the force attended and are now investigating the suspected arson.”

It is believed that the van fire was started deliberately.