Firefighters believe van in Duston was deliberately set on fire
An investigation has been launched into the suspected arson
Police and firefighters have launched an investigation into a suspected arson after being called to a van fire in Duston.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were deployed to Oakleigh Drive to deal with the vehicle fire at around 7.15am on Friday, January 20. Police officers were also at the scene.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The vehicle was a white Volkswagen Transporter van, which is believed to have been deliberately set on fire. Officers from the force attended and are now investigating the suspected arson.”
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: 23000039414. Alternatively, Firestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 169 5558.