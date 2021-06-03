Fire service warning over burning waste in gardens after Northampton house damaged by blaze

Residents are being warned about burning waste in their gardens by the fire service after a house in Northampton was damaged by a blaze on Tuesday (June 1).

The occupants had left burned sawdust in a steel box in the garden as they thought it was out but it ended up causing a fire that spread onto the house in Weston Favell.

The flames, which were visible in the back garden of the end terrace property, damaged two windows, patio doors, five metres of guttering, a lean-to and some garden furniture.

Firefighters at a house in Northampton damaged by a fire caused by burned waste that was not completely extinguished. Photo: Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service

Moulton Fire Station watch manager Aidan Philips, who attended the incident, said: “We urge anyone thinking about burning domestic or green waste in their back gardens to think carefully about any hazards first, particularly in very dry weather.

"A controlled burn can still easily get out of hand if left unattended or not managed properly."

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called just before 3pm and crews from Moulton and Mereway stations were sent to put the blaze out.

Fire crews were on the scene until just after 4pm before revisiting the property for further inspections at 5pm and 8pm.

They involved full thermal scans of the interior and exterior of the house to ensure no hot spots were found and the scene remained safe.

Mr Philips added: “If you are going to have a bonfire, please light it away from buildings, fences, shrubs and trees; keep well clear of any cables or wires and ensure there are no other flammable materials in close proximity; don’t use an accelerant such as paraffin, petrol or diesel to get the fire started and have a water supply nearby in case you need to extinguish the fire.”

The fire service also asks residents to consider the wind direction and never leave a fire unattended.