Fire service issues warning against dumping cigarettes after more than 50 calls about fire on A45 in Northampton
The incident happened just after midday on Friday (August 9) on the A45 near Collingtree.
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) were called to a fire affecting the central reservation. A fire had been started in some grass due to “careless disposal of a cigarette”.
The southbound carriageway was closed for around 15 minutes while the incident was dealt with.
A spokesman for NFRS said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire affecting the central reservation of the A45 near Collingtree, Northampton, on Friday (August 9).
“A crew from Mereway attended shortly before 12.15pm and briefly closed the southbound carriageway while they investigated. They found that a fire had started in some grass in between the central reservation due to the careless disposal of a cigarette.
“They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and re-opened the carriageway at 12.30pm before returning to their station.”
The incident let the fire service to issue a warning about discarding cigarettes.
The spokesman added: “Please be careful when discarding cigarettes and make sure it is put right out, particularly in outdoor areas during the summer.”
The fire service added on X: “Please don't let one of your discarded lit cigarettes be the cause of wildfire this summer. Please dispose of responsibly.
"Please make sure cigarette ends are fully extinguished and dispose of them properly. Don’t throw them on the ground or from car windows.”
