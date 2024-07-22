Fire involving two gas cylinders in Northampton now under control as road reopens

Alice Dyer
Alice Dyer

Deputy editor

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 21:29 BST
Two sheds were destroyed by fire during a blaze in Northampton today (Monday).

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) was called shortly after 1.30pm today to reports of a fire on Billing Lane in Northampton.

Crews discovered two sheds, a fence and some hedgerows were on fire, while two gas cylinders were also involved.

The road was closed between Ibstock Close and Woodland Walk while the fire service attempted to extinguish the fire using hose reel jets.

A spokesman for NFRS said: “Eventually the fire was put out, with crews using thermal imaging cameras to ensure temperatures were safe. The sheds and its contents were destroyed by the fire.

“Four appliances attended the incident, with crews having all returned to their station at 4pm. Billing Lane has now reopened to residents and commuters.

“The Fire Service believes the fire started accidentally, but will be returning this evening to carry out an After Fire Inspection."

