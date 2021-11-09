Fire fighters called out to blaze at car garage in busy Northampton street

A car garage in a busy street in Northampton was on fire last night (Monday, November 8) and had smoke 'billowing' from its building.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were called out to W. H. Shoebridge & Sons, in Billing Road, at around 6.20pm.

An NFRS spokeswoman said: "NFRS were called last night at 6.20pm to reports of smoke billowing from a commercial property on Billing Road in Northampton. Crews from Mereway, Brackley and The Mounts attended the incident.

W.H Shoebridge and Sons in Billing Road

"The fire started accidentally due to the overheating of an oven. Crews had extinguished the flames by 7.34pm and used the ventilation fans to clear the building of smoke. Crews left the scene 9.18pm."