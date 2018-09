A mobile home burned down at a Northampton caravan park last night.

Photos of the blazing caravan at Billing Aquadrome were shared on Facebook last night after the fire broke out at around 7pm yesterday (September 26).

Fire engines were called to the scene within minutes of the fire breaking out.

It is understood no one was in the caravan at the time and no one has been hurt.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue has been contacted for a comment.