Quick-thinking firefighters managed to avoid a pile of gas cannisters exploding in a fire on a village industrial estate on Sunday (May 29).

Crews from Mereway, The Mounts, Moulton and Kettering were called to reports of a blaze at Ferro Fields, off Spratton Road in Brixworth, at 8.18am.

They found plumes of black smoke billowing from a storage unit and a vehicle, plus 17 cylinders which were later identified as containing propane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called to Brixworth. Photo: @nickg0804

A Northampton Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The first crew on the scene stopped the fire from spreading by using a hose reel to control the flames before firefighters eventually doused it completely. A winch was used to remove the van away from the blaze.