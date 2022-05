Fire crews will remain at the site in Welford Road, Chapel Brampton following yesterday's (Saturday) field fire

Fire crews are set to remain at the scene of a field fire near Northampton today (Sunday, May 22).

Northampton Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) will be at the site in Welford Road, Chapel Brampton throughout the day following the blaze yesterday (Saturday), which happened at around 5.15pm.

NFRS said residents in the area are asked to keep doors and windows closed until further notice.