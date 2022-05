Fire crews have been called to Chapel Brampton this evening (Saturday, May 21) to tackle a field blaze

Firefighters have been called to a fire in a field near Northampton this evening (Saturday, May 21).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said it was called to a blaze in a field near the Brampton Grange and Welford Road area of Chapel Brampton at 5.15pm.