Fire crews attend bin lorry blaze in Wellingborough

Firefighters tackled a blaze that started in the contents of a refuse lorry in Wellingborough

The fire took place yesterday afternoon (July 1at 1.45pm on Croyland Road in Wellingborough.

A spokeswoman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue service said: "A crew from Wellingborough arrived at the scene on Croyland Road to find the contents of a refuse lorry alight.

A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire in the refuse lorry.

"They used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and then followed the refuse lorry back to the depot, where the contents were emptied out and using a thermal imaging camera were inspected for any further hot spots."