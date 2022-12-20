Film festival asks public what makes Northamptonshire kind of a big deal

Northampton Film Festival are asking Northants residents to tell them what they believe makes Northamptonshire kind of a big deal. Is the county’s identity defined by the numerous times Northants has rebelled against the monarchy over the centuries? Or is Northamptonshire’s spirit characterised by radical figures past and present? Or are shoes and leathercraft, its abundance of social enterprises or the amazing talent on display at the Royal & Derngate at the centre of what makes Northamptonshire tick?

Northampton Film Festival would like Northamptonshire residents to share facts and stories about Northamptonshire with them, which they will use to collaborate with the public to write a manifesto for Northamptonshire. Thanks to the support of Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Compton Fund, Northampton Film Festival will be asking for ideas over the next few months as well as recruiting volunteers to work on the project, create a written manifesto and then produce a film of the work.

Festival Director Becky Carrier says, “We were inspired by Coventry City of Culture’s manifesto and the fact we just love Northamptonshire! As we always say, we think Northamptonshire is kind of a big deal and we should shout about that. We’re looking forward to what interesting stories come out of the woodwork and creating something to celebrate the county.”

The festival takes place each year at Northampton Filmhouse

Residents can submit ideas via email to [email protected] or via social media using the hashtag #kindofabigdeal and tagging @NNFilmFestival or www.facebook.com/NorthamptonFilmFestivalUK In the new year there will also be a series of public events to share and discuss ideas. Interested people can sign up to the festival’s mailing list on their website www.northamptonfilmfestival.co.uk

Submissions are open to the 2023 festival which takes place in Northampton between 22nd May and 4th June 2023 at Northampton Museum, the University of Northampton and Northampton Filmhouse. Filmmakers can submit their short and feature length films – fiction and documentaries - via FilmFreeway.com. There are series of high-profile judges for the 2023 competition, many with a connection to Northamptonshire, including Knives Out Producer Leopold Hughes, Broadcaster and Writer Andrew Collins, and Disney’s Liza Rhea.

