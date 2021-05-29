Female pedestrian injured in serious collision in Northampton town centre
Several roads were closed in Northampton following the serious collision close to the Mayorhold car park.
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 10:40 pm
Updated
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 10:42 pm
A witness appeal has been launched after a woman was seriously injured in a collision in Northampton town centre.
Multiple ambulances and police cars were called to the junction of Horsemarket and Greyfriars following the incident at 2pm on May 29.
A female pedestrian was reportedly seriously injured in a collision with a black Nissan Pathfinder.
A witness appeal has now been launched for anyone with information or DashCam footage.
Anyone with information can call Drivewatch on 0800 174615 and quote incident 283.