Female pedestrian injured in serious collision in Northampton town centre

A witness appeal has been launched after a woman was seriously injured in a collision in Northampton town centre.

Multiple ambulances and police cars were called to the junction of Horsemarket and Greyfriars following the incident at 2pm on May 29.

A female pedestrian was reportedly seriously injured in a collision with a black Nissan Pathfinder.

A witness appeal has now been launched for anyone with information or DashCam footage.