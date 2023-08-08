Feel the burn at Saffron's Naga Chilli Challenge and be crowned Northampton's Chilli Champion

Over the past few months, the team at Saffron in Castilian Street we have been hand-growing some of the world's hottest chilli varieties and they're almost ready to be unleashed.

Saffron's chefs will be incorporating these fiery beauties into one of their classic curries, but it's not for the faint-hearted.

The restaurant is looking for six fearless foodies to take on its chilli challenge. This will be a true test of your tastebuds and is certain to get you sweating. If you can't stand the heat, steer clear of the kitchen!

The Saffron Chilli Challenge

The Saffron Chilli Challenge will take place from 10am on Monday, August 21. Spectators are welcome.

The winner will receive a trophy and a cheque for £300 to be donated to the charity of their choice. The runner-up will receive a medal.

If you think you've got what it takes to be crowned the winner please email [email protected].