Fatal collision in Corby following incident between motorcycle and pedal bike
A person has died following a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a pedal bike in Corby.
Emergency services, including two air ambulances, were called to Cottingham Road, close to the BP roundabout at around 12.25pm on May 29.
Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed one person has died as a result of the incident.
A witness appeal has now been launched for anyone with information or DashCam footage.
The collision involved a blue Yamaha R1 motorcycle and a black Forme pedal cycle.
Anyone with information can call Drivewatch on 0800 174615 and quote incident 247.