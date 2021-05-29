Fatal collision in Corby following incident between motorcycle and pedal bike

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed a person has died following a collision in Corby.

A person has died following a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a pedal bike in Corby.

Emergency services, including two air ambulances, were called to Cottingham Road, close to the BP roundabout at around 12.25pm on May 29.

Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed one person has died as a result of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A witness appeal has now been launched for anyone with information or DashCam footage.

The collision involved a blue Yamaha R1 motorcycle and a black Forme pedal cycle.