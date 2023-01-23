Fantastic collaboration for Northamptonshire's Singing Solicitor’s third charity single this World Cancer Day

Northamptonshire’s ‘Singing Solicitor’ and friends are back with a third charity single and a “bigger and stronger team effort” which they hope will raise thousands for The Lewis Foundation.

Kevin Rogers, chair of regional law firm Wilson Browne Solicitors, has enlisted the help of talented school pupils, NHS staff, local professionals and his daughter Bethany to film and record a moving rendition of Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars.

Joined once again by broadcaster John Griff, along with ‘Madrigalis’ (the award winning choir from Northampton School for Girls), the Kettering General Hospital choir, and musicians Beccy Hurrell, Ian Taylor and Wayne Jenkins, Kevin and team are raising money and awareness for The Lewis Foundation – a charity that provides free gifts and care packs to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the Midlands. Each bag costs the charity £3.60.

Volunteers during the filming of The Lewis Foundation's charity single music video

The track and footage will be launched at a live event at the Spinney Theatre, Northampton School for Girls (NSG) on World Cancer Day, Saturday 4th February, at 11am. The event will also be live streamed on YouTube.

The song will also be available to stream, buy or share from the usual online sources.Kevin said: “We’re thrilled to be doing this again for The Lewis Foundation, whose work to support adult cancer patients is so important.

“Last year we doubled the amount raised to almost £5,000, gaining celebrity backing from Eamonn Holmes and others on social media along the way. This year we hope to smash that again and raise enough money to fund even more gift bags.

“We’ve made sure it’s an even bigger collective effort this time around too, with the support of NSG and KGH choirs, and remarkable local musicians, Beccy, Ian and Wayne.“People are in for a real treat with the music video we’ve put together as well, which includes appearances from local volunteers and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff. My daughter also makes a powerful solo contribution during the track, and I think we really will capture hearts. We can’t wait.”

Supporters of the fundraising campaign

All donations via the JustGiving page will go to The Lewis Foundation, which was founded in 2016 by Lorraine and Lee Lewis to provide gifts, comfort and happiness to cancer patients undergoing treatment.

Lorraine added: “Kevin Rogers and John Griff are long-time supporters and advocates of our charity, and we are incredibly grateful to them and everyone else who has got behind this year’s track.”

Chasing Cars by the #singingsolicitor is licensed by Universal Music Publishing Ltd and will be available on Amazon / Spotify / Apple Music / iTunes / YouTubeMusic and other main streaming platforms.

The live launch will take place on February 4th at 11am at Spinney Theatre, Northampton School for Girls. FREE TO ATTEND FOR ALL – doors open 10:30am. You can also watch LIVE online: https://youtu.be/9P9YrCeSwuA

John Griff and Kevin Rogers

Donations can be made via the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chasingcarstlf or via SMS by texting 'Lewis' to 70450.