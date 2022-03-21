The devastated family of a woman who died in a crash on the A45 have paid tribute to their 'star that will never be forgotten'.

Daisy Jean Huddle, 20, died at the scene after a head-on crash involving her black BMW 1 Series and a white truck.

The incident took place at about 1.15am on Friday (March 18) on the single-carriageway stretch between Stanwick and Raunds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daisy Jean Huddle died in a crash on the Northamptonshire A45 in the early hours of Friday

Daisy's family, who live in Huntingdon, said she left a 'remarkable stamp' on the world in her short life.

In a statement they said: “Daisy was a beloved daughter, big sister, granddaughter, niece and friend to many.

"In her short life she left a remarkable stamp on this world.

“Having graduated from the Fashion Retail Academy in London with a BA (Honours) Marketing & Communications for Fashion, she spent the last year setting up her own graphic design and print business specialising in designs for people in the beauty industry with clients all over the world.

“Daisy was happiest when she was home with her family or out with her friends, making memories and lasting impressions everywhere she went and on everyone she met.

“She lived her short life to the fullest and will be missed by many people near and far but a star that will never be forgotten."

The family are being supported by specially trained officers .