Family of Kettering crash victim say life will never be the same without her

The family of a teenage girl who died in a crash near Kettering say they “will miss her very dearly”.

Meredita Kelmelyte, 17, was killed after the car she was in hit a tree in Orlingbury Road, Pytchley, at about 9.10pm on Wednesday, April 18.

Meredita Kelmelyte.

A statement from Meredita’s family said: “Meredita was a 17-year-old girl with her whole life ahead of her.

“She was studying at Bishop Stopford School after completing her GCSEs at Kettering Buccleuch Academy and wanted to go on to study law when she grew up.

“On the evening of her death she was simply enjoying life and spending it with friends.

“Her parting has left a massive hole in many people’s lives.

“The support from many of her friends has been overwhelming.

“It truly is amazing how many lives she touched in her short lifetime.

“Life will never be the same without her and we will miss her very dearly.”

The family added that the tragic crash has made them realise life is a precious gift.

The statement added: “Her death has inspired us to say that life can be beautiful, but not when you’re unable to see it.

“Open your eyes to life and be ambitious.

“Be creative, be unstoppable, be yourself and most importantly of all, do not waste it.

“Life is a precious gift and none of us know how long we have.

“Appreciate all that you have but never be afraid to want to ask for more.

“Do all the things that make you feel alive and be so busy and entertained that you have no time for negativity. Live fearlessly.”

The red Vauxhall Corsa was being driven along Orlingbury Road in the direction of Orlingbury by a 17-year-old boy when it hit a tree.

The driver, as well as another 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl who were passengers, suffered injuries in the crash.

Officers investigating the cause of the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.