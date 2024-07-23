Family Adoption Links Northamptonshire joins national adoption recruitment campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adoption experts have warned of a ‘concerning’ decline in adoption rates. For the first time in recent years, there are now more children in need of a permanent home than those coming forward to adopt, with Family Adoption Links experiencing a 17 percent increase in children needing an adoptive family and a 12 percent decrease in the number of adopters being approved, compared to 2022-23.

In response, Family Adoption Links Northamptonshire and You Can Adopt has today launched its latest recruitment campaign,The Journey, which aims to inspire more people to take the first step towards growing their family

The campaign comes in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis, which has heightened anxieties about finding the 'perfect' time and circumstances to start a family, especially for prospective adopters - with nine in 10 saying it has directly affected their adoption decisions. Like any new parents, many prospective adopters worry about their ability to cope, but experts are highlighting that adoption is a journey that can be navigated with a range of support available at every stage.

To mark the launch, new survey data reveals feeling underprepared for parenthood is very common among all parents. Being emotionally ready (42 percent), earning lots of money 12 percent, being at the right point in their career 22 percent were among the most common concerns before people start a family. However, six in ten (60 percent) of parents in fact said, ‘they never truly felt prepared to become a parent’ and 78 percent said there is no such thing as a ‘perfect time’ to start a family.

Luke and Alex

While 76 percent felt it was the most challenging thing they have ever done; this was outweighed by the 89 percent who consider parenting as the most rewarding experience of their lives. The results have been released by You Can Adopt as it highlights that, while the path may not always be smooth, the rewards of giving a child a loving, stable home are unparalleled.

John Harris, Head of Family Adoption Links said: “We have 67 children waiting for new families and cannot stress enough how much we would like to encourage people thinking of adopting to come forward and find out more. Our ‘You Can Adopt’ Information Events offer a brilliant insight into how to apply, the children who need adopting and what it’s actually like to adopt as guests enjoy speaking to one of our adopters.”

A new campaign film follows adoptive families on their travels, reflecting research findings that highlight the ups and downs of ‘family journeys’. The results have been highlighted by You Can Adopt to show that much like any family trip, adoption is an adventure filled with chaos, challenges, conversations - and love.

Adopters from all walks of life are sharing their own journeys as part of the campaign, including adoptive father-of-two Miles Asteri, star of the BBC’s The Traitors.

Miles said:“Adoption has always been a part of my life, as my mother was also adopted, and so we knew it would be the right way to grow our family. Before you adopt it’s natural to have lot of questions or worries. But I don’t think anyone truly feels prepared for the experience of becoming a parent until their child makes them one. Like all families with young kids, we’ve had our chaotic moments, but it’s been rewarding like nothing else – watching our daughters grow into the wonderful little people they are is an unparalleled feeling. I would urge anyone thinking about adoption to just start that journey – for us, it’s been the adventure of a lifetime.”

Miles is also hosting a new podcast episode from You Can Adopt,where he discusses his own experience with adoption, alongside single adopter, Alexandra.