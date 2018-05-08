Families invited to Northampton Market Square to celebrate the Royal Wedding

A day of creativity and street entertainment is planned later this month as part of plans to celebrate both the Royal Wedding and 'Love Your Local Market Fortnight' in Northampton.

Families are invited to get involved in the activities on Saturday, May 19 and enjoy entertainment, which aims to highlight everything Northampton Market has to offer.

A free ‘Design your own Market Stall’ workshop will help keep little shoppers busy. Running between 11am and 3pm, the drop-in workshop will give children the chance to find out more about Northampton Market during a quick tour of the stalls, before they set to work, designing and painting their own stall.

Councillor Phil Larratt, the Deputy Leader of the Borough Council, said: “Northampton Market is a great asset to the town and we are looking forward to celebrating what it has to offer during Love Your Local Market fortnight.

“We hope that lots of people will come along to enjoy the activities and shop for excellent, fresh produce and products that are available from stalls.”

Continuing the celebrations on the day is Northampton BID’s Street Circus. Acts including Elton Wrong, Team BeeGee and Musical Ruth will be performing between 11am and 4pm, on the Market Square, Abington Street and All Saints Plaza.

Rob Purdie, BID executive director said: “Our Street Circus last year created masses of fun, excitement and energy and pulled hundreds of families into the town centre so we are very excited about doing it all again.

"This year it is all about the royals, our chance to celebrate the Royal Wedding. So, join us for this celebration event, with the town centre set to be packed with outdoor acts and entertainment on the day Harry and Meghan say ‘I do’.”