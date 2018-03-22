Families invited to enjoy Easter eggstravaganza on Northampton Market this month

The Market Square is this year hosting the first ever bonnet-making workshop as part of Easter eggstravaganza, on behalf of Northampton Borough Council.

Whether you are a family of aspiring artists or clue spotting detectives, there are activities throughout Saturday, March 31 to suit all ages and interests.

The event hatches at 10am, with the market’s first ever Easter bonnet making-workshop. During the workshop, which runs until 1pm, you and your family will be given plenty of materials and encouragement, allowing you to create a show-stopping bonnet. These can be taken home or paraded around the Market Square later in the day.

From 11am, those with a curious mind might like to pick up their magnifying glasses and follow the Easter egg trail around the market stalls. After collecting a clue sheet from the market office, you and your family can hunt down all the clues you need to name a famous Easter animal and win a chocolate prize.

At 1.30pm its hats off to the bonnet makers, as those who are proud of their creations get to show them off during the Easter bonnet parade. Once participants have taken their turn of the Market Square, prizes will be awarded to the top three, most popular hats.

Councillor Phil Larratt the Deputy Leader of the Borough Council said: “We hope that our family-friendly activities on the Market Square continue to attract families into the town centre, during the lead up to Easter.

“The Easter egg hunt and bonnet-making workshop and parade provide the perfect way for families to get involved and find out more about what local traders have to offer.”

For further information, visit @LoveNorthamptonMarket and @AbingtonMuseum on Facebook.