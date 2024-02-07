Extraordinary stories from local and British voices at Northampton Film Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place at venues across Northampton between 8th and 16th March 2024, Northampton Film Festival is showing over 60 short films, and 6 feature films, which are up for Best Film awards at the festival. They include:

‘Fifty-Four Days’ a short film about a young woman processing grief through wild swimming by Northamptonian Director Cat White, starring Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and Cat herself.

3 films heavily influenced by different genres of music: a modern-day Spaghetti Weston where pistols are swapped for pool cues ‘Mr Doom’ featuring local band Phantom Isle; rave drama ‘Straight Through Crew’ and award-winning musical ‘All Roads Lead To Home’ made by Rugby-based filmmaker Darren Scott.

Burlesque documentary ‘Fabulous Femininities’ exploring body positivity, creativity and self-expression through 6 very different performers.

World premiere of dance short film ‘Bedroom Light’, from Director of Photography Joel Caborn, a 2019 NFF winner,, which offers us a momentary glimpse into how we must rediscover ourselves when life changes us.

Short animation ‘Chrysalis’ set in a steampunk alchemy school inspired by the student filmmaker’s personal experience of living with ADHD.

According to Festival Director, Becky Carrier “We’re inviting everyone to come and discover something new about themselves, the world in which we live or the way in which people tell stories at this year’s film festival. We’ve got films from around the UK that have won at some of the best festivals in the world as well as opportunities for people to meet the next generation of filmmakers as they start on their journey. And we’re thrilled this year to be celebrating the many brilliant women-led films that have been shortlisted through our Inspiring Women opening gala event.”

Short film 'Fifty-Four Days' screens at Delapre Abbey during the festival

The festival opens on Friday 8th March with a free networking and drinks event supported by the University of Northampton at their Waterside Campus, accompanied by a screening of New & Northants films. This is followed by the festival’s Opening Gala ‘Inspiring Women’ at Delapre Abbey on Saturday 9th March. There will be short and feature length film screenings throughout the festival at Cineworld Northampton, Northampton Filmhouse and Lings Forum Cinema - culminating in the Awards Ceremony at Cineworld on Saturday 16th March where the winners for 2024 will be announced.

Tickets to some event are free with the rest starting at £5 for an individual screening. To access all of the events including the red-carpet Awards Ceremony, the public can also buy a Festival Pass. For the full line up information, tickets and passes visit: Northampton Film Festival 2024 | Northampton Film Festival 2024 (eventive.org)