News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Extension to agreement 'puts community of Duston at the centre of partnership'

A decision to extend an agreement between two Northampton organisations will put the community of Duston at the centre of its partnership, those behind it have said.
By Ashley RileyContributor
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:31 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Trilogy Active and Duston Parish Council have formally agreed to extend the former’s management of Duston Sports Centre until April 2042 and which provides a rich mix of activities and sports to the local community.

Trilogy Active operates Danes Camp Leisure Centre, Cripps Recreation Centre, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Soft Play Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our partnership with Duston Parish Council and the Duston Sports Centre has been one that has placed the local community at the heart of everything we do which is why we are delighted to extend our work together.” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active. “It means that in the future we can further develop that work and deliver services that will make a real difference to the health and well-being of local people in Duston.”

Duston Sports CentreDuston Sports Centre
Duston Sports Centre
Most Popular

"We are delighted to renew our successful partnership with Trilogy Active.” said Cllr Paul Enright-King, the Chair of Duston Parish Council. “With their expertise and professionalism Duston Sports Centre has become an integral part of our community and a real benefit to local residents. We are looking forward to continuing our joint working with Trilogy Active in the future."

Duston Sports Centre is situated at the heart of the community on Cotswold Avenue. As well as having a state of the art gym it is home to racket sports and hall hire, the Trilogy Holiday Play Scheme, After school Buzz Clubbzz , Activities for Under 5s, School Holiday Activities, Function Room Hire, a Dance Studio, Sports Hall and the always popular CoffeeBox Café.

“Duston Sports Centre provides a wealth of activities for all ages that we see growing in popularity every year.” John Fletcher continued. “It is also the hub for Health Walks that we manage, 50+ activity days and with local football, cricket and bowls teams using our outside pitches this agreement will give all of them and their members that reassurance of our continued commitment to them.”

Related topics:Northampton