Extension to agreement 'puts community of Duston at the centre of partnership'

Trilogy Active and Duston Parish Council have formally agreed to extend the former’s management of Duston Sports Centre until April 2042 and which provides a rich mix of activities and sports to the local community.

Trilogy Active operates Danes Camp Leisure Centre, Cripps Recreation Centre, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Soft Play Centre.

“Our partnership with Duston Parish Council and the Duston Sports Centre has been one that has placed the local community at the heart of everything we do which is why we are delighted to extend our work together.” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active. “It means that in the future we can further develop that work and deliver services that will make a real difference to the health and well-being of local people in Duston.”

"We are delighted to renew our successful partnership with Trilogy Active.” said Cllr Paul Enright-King, the Chair of Duston Parish Council. “With their expertise and professionalism Duston Sports Centre has become an integral part of our community and a real benefit to local residents. We are looking forward to continuing our joint working with Trilogy Active in the future."