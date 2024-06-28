Extended flagship store is ‘jewel in the crown’ of iconic retailer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A jeweller that has traded in Northampton for more than 100 years has underlined its commitment to the town centre by completing a £3million investment in its flagship store.

With the expansion and refit of its One Gold Street home, Michael Jones Jeweller has created a luxurious new high-end destination for customers seeking coveted brands such as Rolex and Fabergé.

The independent jeweller, which is run as a co-operative, has had a presence in Northampton since 1919 and is now looking forward to a bright new future in the town, with doors due to open on Monday, July 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work has seen the business extend into a former hairdresser’s next door, creating a new ultra-premium retail space, while the original showroom has been transformed into a dedicated Rolex area over two floors with panoramic windows in the VIP Rolex lounge giving customers a stunning view of All Saints Church and some of the town centre’s most iconic buildings.

The One Gold Street store will be Michael Jones Jeweller's flagship retail unit

The co-operative, which employs 45 members of staff, extended its showroom in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton last year and the work in Gold Street completes the remodelling of all its premises, including their Banbury showroom which underwent a full refurbishment and expansion in 2020.

Managing director Stuart O’Grady said: “When we first embarked on this once-in-a-generation project we wanted to create something truly special, underlining our commitment to Northampton town centre and giving our customers an unforgettable retail experience that simply cannot be replicated on the internet.

“We are thrilled with the results and we can’t wait to welcome back shoppers to see the new store for themselves, enjoying exceptional customer service in a welcoming environment, surrounded by incredible products from highly coveted brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For over 100 years, Northampton has been our home and, with all the work going on to improve the local area, now feels the right time to underline our commitment to the town and invest in our stores. This town has been very good to us over the years and this is our way of giving something back.”

The new One Gold Street store features a number of concessions, with dedicated areas for major watch brands including Breitling and TAG Heuer, while luxury watch manufacturer TUDOR will also be available in the town for the first time.

Premium jewellery brands, such as Fabergé, FOPE and Georg Jensen can be seen adorning the window and counter displays alongside existing brands and Michael Jones Jeweller’s own curated collections of pre-owned and fine jewellery.

The store also features a range of private consultation areas, a jewellery workshop, repairs facilities, a valuation room, a training area and staff rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), added: “It’s heartening to see such a prominent retailer once again reaffirming their faith in Northampton’s retail offer and investing heavily in their premises.