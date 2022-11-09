Everyone Active encourages the older generation in West Northamptonshire to get active with Age is Just a Number

This November, across West Northamptonshire, Everyone Active is encouraging a greater number of over 60s to become physically and mentally active, with the launch of its Age Is Just a Number campaign.

Now in its second year, the campaign celebrates the senior demographic by showcasing their fitness stories and proving what can be achieved by staying active into later life.

Running from Monday, November 1 – Wednesday, November 30, Daventry Leisure Centre and Moulton Leisure Centre, run in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, are encouraging the older generation to visit their local centre and enjoy the wide range of activities on offer.

Daventry Leisure Centre user Mike Smallwood competes in triathlons and aquathlons around the world

To help get over-60s active, we’ve spoken to some of our senior local members and heard just how transformative activity can be. Whether it’s for weight loss, recovery from injury, improved mobility, fitness or an improved social life, there’s so much that activity can do to improve quality of life.

Meet Mike Smallwood, who is showing no signs of slowing down. Just ask his rivals.

At 75, Mike is a multiple world and European age group champion in triathlon and aquathlon and travels the world competing.

In the 48 events he has competed in since 2007, he has finished on the podium 37 times and taken top spot on 20 occasions.

As recently as September, he won gold in the Europe Triathlon Aquathlon Championships and the Europe Triathlon Aquabike Championships in Bilbao.

Mike regularly swims at Daventry Leisure Centre and uses the fitness suite to supplement his training in the pool. He also teaches swimming at the centre twice a week.

“I’ve always been active, sporty and competitive,” he said.

“I got into triathlons in the 90s when they started to become popular, but I stopped doing them because I had an accident on my bike and then family life took over.

“But I started again around 2006 and qualified for the World Championships in 2007. I was the first Brit in my age group and I thought – this isn’t too bad.

“I quite liked the idea of representing my country at such a venerable age, so I continued doing it. I enjoyed the training and having a variety of things to train for.”

Mike’s achievements are numerous, but his global triumphs are what he is most proud of.

“Winning World Championships has got to be right at the top,” he said.

“In 2016, when I turned 70, I set myself a target of winning as many European and World Championships as I could.

“I was feeling pretty good and was the youngest in my age group, so I made a positive decision to try to go for those.

“The World Championships were in Cozumel in Mexico that year and I ended up with two world titles and a silver medal, which was not bad going.”

Jamie Brightwell, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are proud to offer our members a friendly and welcoming environment that motivates people of all ages to get active.

