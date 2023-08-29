News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Every dog has its day - Northampton care home celebrates National Dog Day

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Brampton View care home in Northampton got up close and personal with some furry friends when they celebrated all the wonderful things about man’s best friend for National Dog Day, August 26th.
By Emma RobinsonContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read

National Dog Day is an annual event to raise awareness of the number of dogs in rescue centres and to encourage people to adopt dogs from shelters and dog homes.

Residents had a brilliant time learning about different breeds and their characteristics, reminiscing about pets and finding out fascinating facts about dogs and puppies. Staff and residents held a Dog Show with staff and relatives both bringing in their furry friends. They were judged on ten categories overall including Best in Show and Scruffiest Dog. The deliberating took a while but eventually we had winners and runners up for each category!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

General Manager Seema Thomas said: “Our residents love animals and lots of them have owned dogs in the past so it was lovely to hear their stories about the different things their dogs had got up to and see the dogs come into the home for this event.”

Dog ShowDog Show
Dog Show
Most Popular

Jean a resident said: “I have always had dogs and this was a wonderful way to spend the afternoon. The dogs were fabulous and I would love to see them again.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Brampton View is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.

Related topics:NorthamptonResidents