Every dog has its day - Northampton care home celebrates National Dog Day

National Dog Day is an annual event to raise awareness of the number of dogs in rescue centres and to encourage people to adopt dogs from shelters and dog homes.

Residents had a brilliant time learning about different breeds and their characteristics, reminiscing about pets and finding out fascinating facts about dogs and puppies. Staff and residents held a Dog Show with staff and relatives both bringing in their furry friends. They were judged on ten categories overall including Best in Show and Scruffiest Dog. The deliberating took a while but eventually we had winners and runners up for each category!

General Manager Seema Thomas said: “Our residents love animals and lots of them have owned dogs in the past so it was lovely to hear their stories about the different things their dogs had got up to and see the dogs come into the home for this event.”

Dog Show

Jean a resident said: “I have always had dogs and this was a wonderful way to spend the afternoon. The dogs were fabulous and I would love to see them again.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.