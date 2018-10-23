Ethically produced toys sold at new children's shop in Northampton

A new toy store has opened in Northampton where the majority of products are made from wood and fabrics, not plastic.

With over 25 years of experience of working with children, Claire Bailey and Jo Bridge of Little Adventures Toy Barn in Gold Street Mews, in Gold Street, opened their first store with the environment and inspiring children at the top of their priority list.

The bosses say the store hopes to inspire play and imagination.

The business partners and couple from Roade have previously worked in a number of nurseries and after wanting a change of career, the pair now hope to develop children’s imagination through play at their store and allow their customers to try a toy before they buy it.

Claire said: "Have you ever considered what happens to a plastic toy once it has either been broken or finished being played with?

"Ninety per cent of the toy market is made up of plastic toys, so many of our landfills are full of plastic toys from pocket money size through to large.

"Here at Little Adventures Toy Barn we have a unique ethos whereby the majority of our products are made from wood and the rest are made of fabric."

The shop sells toys suitable from birth upwards, including baby rattles, wooden animals, chunky jigsaws, rocking horses and peg people, which are hand-painted on site.

Jo said: "We are committed to helping towards a greener future for our planet and what better way to start teaching children than with toys from their toy box.

"Where we can, we like to source fair trade items and contribute to making a difference in our world."

Seasonal products are on rotation in store, such as the wooden nativity scenes and the store can supply early years providers with larger play sets suitable for a nursery or a childcare setting.

The store is open from Tuesday – Saturday and more information can be found at www.little-adventures.co.uk.