ePassport project will support Northampton’s young people on their journey back into mainstream education

The university has worked alongside Northampton Saints Foundation to create the ePassport using interactive online platform, Padlet, making it easier for young people to talk to those around them about their progress and monitor their success.Operating from five hubs around Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes and Ipswich, the Engage programme supports young people who are disengaged from mainstream education and in need of additional support to regain control of their academic pathway. The programme uses practical activities to empower young people to see the positives in everyday life with the aim of getting them back to school During the 2020-2021 academic year 93% of young people saw a positive progression, the Foundation are driven forward by the remaining 7% who disengaged.Emma Whewell, Associate Professor in Learning and Teaching and Deputy Head of Subject in Sport and Exercise at UON, has been working on the project with colleague Alison Power, Associate Professor in Learning and Teaching. She said: “We are very excited about how this project is developing and how enthusiastically the young people involved have engaged with it. The children on the Engage programme are in alternative provision education designed to support their self-efficacy, educational outcomes and future prospects.“The impact that positive interventions such as this have on young people in the short and long term, for their learning potential, their health and their futures at work or home cannot be underestimated. The digital ePassport will reap many benefits for vulnerable young people to better understand their emotions and, we hope, journey back to mainstream education.“Alison and I are both passionate about using technology to support learning and teaching and have enjoyed working with Northampton Saints Foundation to create the ePassport. This opportunity has allowed us to make tangible differences in our local community and we look forward to announcing further successes with this project.”Jordan Letts, Head of Foundation and Social Inclusion Lead said: “It has been fantastic to work with Alison and Emma on this project. The passport has developed over the past four academic years and provided us with key statistical data to enhance the progressions of our young people. When we were approached by the university, we were thrilled at the idea of making it more accessible and enjoyable for our young people who find it difficult to write their feelings and emotions on paper. Since phase one we have been an increase involvement with young people in filling out the document.”With Phase One complete, the university has put in a funding bid for Phase Two which would be to make changes to the e-Passport in line with recommendations from Phase One and roll out the provision to other programmes across the Foundation.