'We've been battling for three years': Residents lose long fight to stop 'monster factory' being built on open countryside as WNC approve plans

Controversial plans for a bioenergy plant in rural Northamptonshire have been approved, despite fears that it would industrialise the area with a “monster factory” and bring with it foul smells.

Developers Acorn Bioenergy Ltd returned to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to ask for approval for the anaerobic digestion site near Evenley, after its decision was deferred last month so that councillors could visit a plant in operation and get more information on health and safety concerns.

According to the report, just three committee members attended another Acorn Bioenergy plant in Winchester on an official visit since the previous meeting.

Previous proposals for the same location were rejected by a former WNC planning committee in 2023, however council officers advised planning members to approve the new plans, which made changes to the size and siting of the digestor units.

Reflecting on the years of uncertainty around the application, Cathy Ellis, Chair of Evenley Parish Council, told members: “We’ve been battling this for over three years. We’re just trying to protect our beautiful village from a monster factory.”

The development, known as Astwick Green, would put feedstock, made up of straw, maize, grass and poultry and dairy manure, in anaerobic digestors to create biogas. Once transformed on site into biomethane, it would be removed by tanker for injection into the National Grid.

Acorn said this would generate enough energy to heat more than 8,000 households.

WNC say that just over 300 letters of objection were received, compared to 176 letters of support for the development. Queues of supporters and local people in opposition flooded the council chamber on the decision day on September 23, armed with placards and banners which they had to leave at the door.

Speaking at the planning meeting, local resident Sue Ricketts asked members to refuse the plant for exactly the same reasons as they did two years ago.

She also raised concerns about the odours and traffic that could arise from the site: “Barleymow and Evenley roundabouts are notorious accident hotspots, causing danger and forced delays for residents. Our narrow pot-holed country lanes are well-used rat runs.

“Residents, walkers, horseriders, cyclists will have to breathe in the ever-present noxious fumes created by the storage, distribution and by-products from this inappropriately sited commercial business.

“I put it to all of you that you would not be prepared to live in an environment where you cannot breathe fresh air in your homes or garden and live with the constant nauseau-invoking smell.”

Cllr Rosie Herring, who represents the area on the unitary council, also spoke in objection: “The site is in open countryside and we would be turning it into a major industrial area.

“The previous administration listened carefully to the evidence and objections and refused the application against the officer recommendation.

“The Reform party has already chosen to ditch the net zero policy as unsustainable, therefore it would be disingenuous to support this application against local wishes. Please do the right thing.”

However, chartered scientist Anna Becvar told members that Acorn had put in more measures to contain and reduce odours, including fully enclosing vehicles delivering chicken manure during drop-off to the feedstock tanks.

She further stated that the predicted impact at the closest residential homes at Barleymow Farm would be 0.58 odour units per metre cubed, which she claimed was “lower than the threshold that a human nose can detect”.

Speaking in support of the biogas plant, local farmer Laura Weston, said: “The pressures we are facing are huge and farmers, especially small British family farms, are having to completely change what we do to survive.

“I know many local farmers who are keen to supply Astwick Green and receive digestate. That’s why it needs to be here, located in the heart of our rural community.

“I promised [my sons] that I would do everything in my power for them to have the opportunity to farm if they wish. Astwick Green will help us secure local farming, not just for my boys, but for all future generations.”

Daniel Lambert, who addressed the chamber on behalf of Acorn Bioenergy, said: “Astwick Green is in the right place near farmers because it’s for farmers.

“Our neighbours will not be able to smell Astwick Green at all. We take this extremely seriously and this is why we haven’t had a single complaint about odour at our operational plant at Winchester.

“We want to keep it that way and we want to be a good neighbour.”

Starting the debate, Cllr David Gaskell said the benefits of the scheme would be renewable energy production, support for farmers and economic and rural benefits and, despite local concerns, he saw “no reason to disagree with the officer’s recommendation to approve”.

However, he was stopped mid-speech by Cllr Phil Bignell, who accused him of reading from a script and coming to the meeting pre-determined.

He said: “That has been read out and has not been written in the duration of this meeting. This is a farce.

“I believe that if this committee makes a decision with Cllr Gaskell voting, we’ll be subject to a [judicial review] and it being an unreliable decision.”

However, Cllr Gaskell said he had come to the meeting with an ‘open mind’ and listened to all speakers and information on the day. He was told he would be allowed to vote on the application.

Cllr Adrian Cartwright spoke in support of the plans: “The objections that I keep hearing are based on odour. It appears from the site visit and all the information that we’ve gathered here today that that is not going to be an issue.

“I don’t see why we shouldn’t support another business that’s going to help our farmers.”

Cllr Charles Manners made a proposal to reject the application, saying that it was the “right plant for the farming community” but not in the right location. The refusal motion was lost.

The panel ultimately voted to approve the Astwick Green plans in a split decision, with seven for the site and three against.