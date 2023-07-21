News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

West Northamptonshire Council signs the Northampton Sustainability Accord

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) reinforces its commitment to sustainability by signing the Northampton Sustainability Accord.
By Rebecca HutsonContributor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
  • Net Zero the Council’s own emissions by 2030 and those of residents and businesses by 2045
  • Take a community leadership role for Sustainability in West Northants
  • Ensure all Council strategies and policies are aligned to and contribute to the delivery of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Related topics:West Northamptonshire Council