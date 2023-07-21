West Northamptonshire Council signs the Northampton Sustainability Accord
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) reinforces its commitment to sustainability by signing the Northampton Sustainability Accord.
- Net Zero the Council’s own emissions by 2030 and those of residents and businesses by 2045
- Take a community leadership role for Sustainability in West Northants
- Ensure all Council strategies and policies are aligned to and contribute to the delivery of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.