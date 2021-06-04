West Northamptonshire children invited by council to make short animation about litter to help raise awareness

Creative schoolchildren are being invited to help tackle litter in West Northamptonshire by producing animated films focussing on the issue.

West Northamptonshire Council’s recycling team's competition challenges Key Stage 2 pupils across the county to create a short animation of no more than 20 seconds about the issues of litter in their school or across the wider community.

The winning entry will receive £200 for their school and their animation will be used by the team as part of its anti-littering campaigns.

West Northamptonshire Council wants children to submit short animations about littering for a competition

Portfolio holder for waste services Phil Larratt said: “This council is committed to tackling the issue of litter, and education will be key to our success.

"We need to show people the impact that littering has on our communities and the wider environment, and we’re inviting children to help us spread that important message.

“Please use your wonderful creativity to come up with a short animation that we can use to spread the anti-litter message far and wide and let’s make Northamptonshire a cleaner, greener place.”

The contest is inspired by the Great British Spring Clean, which runs from May 28 until June 13, and encourages people across the country to litter pick in their communities.

The council is supporting a range of groups to carry out clean-up events over the coming weeks as part of the national campaign, as well as the competition.

Submissions could focus on a range of messages - from the impact of littering on the environment and the local community, to discouraging people from dropping their rubbish.

Children can use any animation software or apps they wish, though the finished video should include text or subtitles and a voiceover to aid accessibility, and must not feature images of children or copyrighted material.

All of the participating pupils will receive a certificate of recognition for taking part, and the winner will be judged by the council's recycling team.