WATCH: Pest control removes over 25,000 bees from hive at Northamptonshire spa hotel
Have you ever wondered how bees are safely removed from properties? Local pest control business owner, Matt O'Donnell, shows us how he does it
A hive containing an estimated 25,000 - 30,000 bees was removed from behind the bricks of a spa hotel in Northamptonshire
We follow the owner of iX5 Pest Control, Matt O'Donnell, as he walks us through the process of safely removing a bee hive burrowed deep within the bricks of Homefield Grange, a luxury health and wellness retreat in Rushton, Kettering.
Matt runs this business part-time alongside his full time job as an environmental health practitioner.
