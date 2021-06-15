WATCH: Pest control removes over 25,000 bees from hive at Northamptonshire spa hotel

Have you ever wondered how bees are safely removed from properties? Local pest control business owner, Matt O'Donnell, shows us how he does it

By Megan Hillery
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 5:38 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 5:40 pm

A hive containing an estimated 25,000 - 30,000 bees was removed from behind the bricks of a spa hotel in Northamptonshire

We follow the owner of iX5 Pest Control, Matt O'Donnell, as he walks us through the process of safely removing a bee hive burrowed deep within the bricks of Homefield Grange, a luxury health and wellness retreat in Rushton, Kettering.

Matt runs this business part-time alongside his full time job as an environmental health practitioner.

Owner of iX5 Pest Control, Matt O'Donnell, removing bees from a spa-hotel in Rushton.

Find out more about the work of iX5 Pest Control or enquire about an appointment by visiting https://www.ix5.uk/.

