WATCH: Pest control removes over 25,000 bees from hive at Northamptonshire spa hotel

A hive containing an estimated 25,000 - 30,000 bees was removed from behind the bricks of a spa hotel in Northamptonshire

We follow the owner of iX5 Pest Control, Matt O'Donnell, as he walks us through the process of safely removing a bee hive burrowed deep within the bricks of Homefield Grange, a luxury health and wellness retreat in Rushton, Kettering.

Matt runs this business part-time alongside his full time job as an environmental health practitioner.

Owner of iX5 Pest Control, Matt O'Donnell, removing bees from a spa-hotel in Rushton.