News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Volunteers from Co-op and Brixworth Wombles carry out “clean sweep” of village to tackle local litter

A ‘clean sweep’ of Brixworth was carried out by more than twenty Co-op colleagues who joined forces with the Brixworth Wombles to tackle local litter hotspots.
By Andrew TorrContributor
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:25 BST

The Co-op team, made up of store managers from across Northamptonshire, arranged the activity in support of ‘the great big green week’, collecting and removing several bags of litter from areas including local streets and, the Ashway and St David’s Parks.

Steve Littlewood, Co-op’s Brixworth Store Manager – who helped to organise the activity, said: “Co-op is committed to making a difference in its local communities, and litter is not only unsightly, but is harmful to our wildlife and natural environment too. We were able to remove several sacks of litter from local road verges and community spaces– it is great what you can achieve when you work together. It was not only an enjoyable day, but we were also able to improve the appearance of the area for the benefit of the whole community.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brixworth Wombles are one of the current round of causes to benefit from Co-op’s Local Community Fund at the Brixworth store, where Co-op makes a donation to community causes and organisations when Members buy own-branded products and services – so its Members make a difference locally simply by shopping at Co-op.

Brixworth Wombles and Co-op colleagues join forces for local litter pickBrixworth Wombles and Co-op colleagues join forces for local litter pick
Brixworth Wombles and Co-op colleagues join forces for local litter pick
Most Popular

For more information about the benefits of Co-op Membership, visit www.coop.co.uk/membership

Related topics:VolunteersNorthamptonshireCo-Op