Volunteers from Co-op and Brixworth Wombles carry out “clean sweep” of village to tackle local litter

Steve Littlewood, Co-op’s Brixworth Store Manager – who helped to organise the activity, said: “Co-op is committed to making a difference in its local communities, and litter is not only unsightly, but is harmful to our wildlife and natural environment too. We were able to remove several sacks of litter from local road verges and community spaces– it is great what you can achieve when you work together. It was not only an enjoyable day, but we were also able to improve the appearance of the area for the benefit of the whole community.”