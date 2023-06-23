Volunteers from Co-op and Brixworth Wombles carry out “clean sweep” of village to tackle local litter
The Co-op team, made up of store managers from across Northamptonshire, arranged the activity in support of ‘the great big green week’, collecting and removing several bags of litter from areas including local streets and, the Ashway and St David’s Parks.
Steve Littlewood, Co-op’s Brixworth Store Manager – who helped to organise the activity, said: “Co-op is committed to making a difference in its local communities, and litter is not only unsightly, but is harmful to our wildlife and natural environment too. We were able to remove several sacks of litter from local road verges and community spaces– it is great what you can achieve when you work together. It was not only an enjoyable day, but we were also able to improve the appearance of the area for the benefit of the whole community.”
Brixworth Wombles are one of the current round of causes to benefit from Co-op’s Local Community Fund at the Brixworth store, where Co-op makes a donation to community causes and organisations when Members buy own-branded products and services – so its Members make a difference locally simply by shopping at Co-op.
