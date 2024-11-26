The owners of a severely flooded holiday park in Northampton have spoken out for the first time after the latest flooding to hit the site.

Significant flooding hit Northamptonshire overnight on Sunday, prompting a multi-agency response to support those affected by Storm Bert. The Environment Agency (EA) said it was “bigger than the 1998 flooding in Northampton.”

Billing Aquadrome has been one of the worst-affected areas, as it is built on a floodplain, and has seen hundreds of residents evacuated after the site was deemed a ‘risk to life’ by the EA.

Following the last flooding in September, which saw residents at Billing Aquadrome evacuated en masse, Meadow Bay Villages formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with West Northamptonshire Council in October.

Here's what parts of Billing Aquadrome looked like today (Tuesday) following heavy rainfall overnight on Sunday. Credit: Richard Durham

According to the park owners, the MoU outlines a framework to guide future investment in the resort, focusing on measures to enhance flood resilience and support the long-term success of Billing Aquadrome.

Geoffrey Smith, CEO of Meadow Bay Villages, said: “The MoU provides an essential foundation for advancing critical investments in Billing Aquadrome. Flood resilience is our top priority, and addressing this challenge is key to safeguarding the site’s future for the benefit of the local community, economy, and visitors alike.”

According to the owners, in the past two months alone, it has invested £700,000 of the initial £4,000,000 reserved for flood resilience measures at Billing Aquadrome. This includes extensive dredging of lakes and rivers surrounding the park to improve water flow and mitigate flooding risk. This is part of a broader commitment to enhancing the resort, with more than £12 million invested since April in upgrades aimed at improving the customer experience, modernising facilities, and ensuring the park’s long-term viability, according to the owners.

Meadow Bay Villages says it believes that collaboration is ‘essential’ to achieving its vision for Billing Aquadrome and requires the collective input of all stakeholders, including local residents, businesses, and regional partners.

Parts of the site are underwater. Credit: Richard Durham

Mr. Smith continued: “While the MoU is an important first step, its success depends on a shared commitment to progress these plans.

“Meadow Bay Villages has demonstrated unwavering resolve and substantial financial commitment to advancing these initiatives, exemplified by the significant investments already made. It reflects our proactive approach to addressing environmental challenges while continuing to elevate the overall quality of the resort.

“However, achieving our future ambitions for Billing Aquadrome will require collaboration across all levels.

“The company is eager to work constructively with all stakeholders to ensure these efforts drive the meaningful progress that is urgently required and long overdue.

“Despite the recent challenges, Meadow Bay Villages remains steadfast in its commitment to implementing long-term flood resilience measures. These measures are not just essential to safeguarding the site but are key to unlocking Billing Aquadrome’s extraordinary potential to create unforgettable experiences for visitors and holiday homeowners, as well as deliver for the economy of Northamptonshire.”

