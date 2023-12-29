Two 'huge' fly-tips containing 'cannabis-grow paraphernalia' dumped on country estate near Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two “huge” fly tips containing “cannabis-grow paraphernalia” has been dumped on a beautiful estate near Northampton.

Althorp Estate has recently been hit by rogue rubbish dumpers, according to the estate’s conservation manager.

The conservation manager wrote on Twitter: “Bad news. Two huge fly-tipped rubbish heaps on one of our farm tracks today, both mainly cannabis growing paraphernalia.

“Good news. We have the vehicle responsible for this mess and its registration on camera. We have a good record of [prosecution] success on the estate. They still don't learn.”

The tweet has been viewed by 56,000 people and liked and shared by hundreds.